You can fly roundtrip to Ireland for just $475 right now

If the pandemic has kept you cooped up at home for more than two years, dreaming about cheap flights to your next international vacation destination, then this deal might be enough to have you pulling out your credit card and declaring “Erin go bragh!”

Right now WestJet is offering flights from Abbotsford to Dublin, Ireland, for a mere $475 return. Usually the cost of jetting off to the Emerald Isle is up to twice that much. Just think of all the Guinness and Irish stew you could buy with your savings.

These cheap flights do require a layover in Calgary, but that’s nothing unusual for West Coasters hoping to score travel deals.

There are countless reasons to visit Dublin, from the 1,000+ years of history to the serene natural beauty to the endless pubs. Craic (fun) awaits at every turn.

According to the Government of Ireland website, travellers to the country no longer need to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, proof of recovery or a negative PCR test. The government also does not require COVID-19 testing or quarantine for visitors.

How to book this flight deal

Go to FlightHub. Enter Abbotsford (YXX) to Dublin (DUB). Choose the departure and return dates that work best for you for the lowest fare. The best deals seem to be in September and October.

The lowest price we found was $475 through FlightHub for roundtrip flights using these date combinations:

Departing September 28, returning October 13

Departing October 2, returning October 13 or 17 or 27

Departing October 19, returning October 27

When seeking deals on airfare, also be sure to search on Google Flights. After finding the most appealing cheap flights, try booking them directly through the specific airline to see if even cheaper deals may be on offer.

