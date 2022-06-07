Cheap flights alert: Flair Airlines offering up to 50% off fares this fall

Looking to explore the country this fall? Flair Airlines is offering some major discounts for travel between September 6 and December 15.
Let’s get the fall rolling with 🚨 50% OFF 🚨
Book early, Save BIG with 50% off base fare on all flights with promo code FALLTRAVELS at checkout. Visit https://t.co/Ehj3JdcUFF and book today!
*Limited availability. For travel Sept. 6–Dec. 15, 2022. Promo ends: 11:59pm MT 06/08/22 pic.twitter.com/347bSgEGyi
— flair airlines (@FlairAirlines) June 6, 2022
The sale includes a bunch of Canadian and US destinations, as well as flights to Mexico.
So, just how good are the deals?
You can fly from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta for about $120 CAD each way.
There are also some super cheap deals for travel within Canada — you can fly between some cities for under $30!
These deals won’t last long! The promo ends at 11:59 pm MT on June 8.
Where will you book?