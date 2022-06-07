NewsCuratedTravel

Cheap flights alert: Flair Airlines offering up to 50% off fares this fall

Jun 7 2022, 10:33 pm
Puerto Vallarta (Diego Grandi/Shutterstock)

Looking to explore the country this fall? Flair Airlines is offering some major discounts for travel between September 6 and December 15.

The sale includes a bunch of Canadian and US destinations, as well as flights to Mexico.

So, just how good are the deals?

You can fly from Edmonton to Puerto Vallarta for about $120 CAD each way.

There are also some super cheap deals for travel within Canada — you can fly between some cities for under $30!

These deals won’t last long! The promo ends at 11:59 pm MT on June 8.

Where will you book?

