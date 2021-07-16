You can fly from Vancouver to Toronto this fall for $255 roundtrip

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

If you’re looking to fly to the 6ix at a steal of a price, you’re in luck.

According to YVR Deals, you can now fly from Vancouver (YVR) to Toronto (YYZ) for as low as $255 roundtrip. Flights around this time of year typically range anywhere from $400 to north of $500, making this a phenomenal deal.

If you’re wondering why domestic flights across Canada are so cheap, it might have to do with airline companies attempting to “stimulate the demand” for travel.

Direct flights can be booked between September 2021 and February 2022, and the deal is available on both WestJet and Air Canada. Each leg of the flight is several hours in duration and at the time of writing, plenty of dates are available.

Not to mention, both WestJet and Air Canada offer some form of flight protection at no additional cost. WestJet offers no fee to change or cancel flights that are booked before July 31, 2021, and Air Canada allows for a free one-time change.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of British Columbia, to review provincial and territorial restrictions before you leave.

Here’s how to find and book this deal

1. Visit the WestJet or Air Canada website.

2. Enter Vancouver (YVR) and Toronto (YYZ) as your departure and return destinations, respectively.

3. Select your departure and return dates (flights available between September and October).

4. Lock in your dates and select your flight options.