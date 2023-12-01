Unexpected remote BC spots land on list of trending Airbnb destinations

It’s a little late to plan holiday travel, but if you’re still looking for a place to go this season or next year, Airbnb has released its trending destinations, including some peculiar BC spots.

Yesterday, Airbnb revealed its Canadian holiday travel trends and 2024 travel predictions, suggesting that Canadians seek warm beaches, tropical getaways, and pools.

Its report also released info on trending domestic travel spots, where some unexpected BC cities made the list.

The first spot some might be surprised to see on the list is Chilliwack, which fell under trending 2024 domestic destinations for Canadians. This portion of Airbnb’s report highlights “one-of-a-kind picturesque stays in beautiful British Columbia.”

Sun Peaks and Silver Star Mountain are two other BC spots that fall under this category.

There are currently several nice spots in Chilliwack for pretty affordable rates for early 2024.

The second BC spot to make the list falls under trending domestic holiday destinations, and the city in question is Vernon.

“This holiday season and into the new year, travellers are set to be busy exploring Canada’s winter scapes, seeking cozy getaways,” Airbnb states.

In case you were looking for a holiday pad in Vernon, while listings are scarce, a few spots are still available. This Vernon-based tropical oasis even has a hot tub deck with lovely views, perfect for a BC winter.

Are you going to be renting a trending Airbnb pad in BC this holiday season? Let us know in the comments.