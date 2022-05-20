Charges laid after a toddler was allegedly groped at a store in Surrey

A man in his 20s has been charged after reports that a three-year-old child was inappropriately touched at a store in Surrey on Sunday.

Surrey RCMP says that on Sunday, May 15, they received a report that a toddler was allegedly groped in a store near 124 Street and 88 Avenue. The child’s father, along with other bystanders, kept the suspect on the scene until police arrived.

The nature of this incident and the fact it involved a young child in a public place is very concerning, says Surrey RCMP Media Relations Office, Corporal Vanessa Munn. This incident had an emotional impact on all parties involved, and we have taken steps to ensure appropriate referrals have been made so that everyone gets the support they need.

When police arrived, they spoke with witnesses and looked over the CCTV footage from the store and a suspect was arrested and released as the investigation continued.

According to a release, Surrey RCMP Special Victims Unit took conduct of the investigation and submitted a report to Crown Counsel recommending charges.

Several days later, on May 18, 24-year-old Adam Alexander Newbigging was charged with Sexual Assault and Sexual Interference, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was arrested the following day and remains in custody, awaiting a court appearance.