"A chaotic scene": Police flood streets after Downtown Eastside shooting

It was a chaotic scene in the Downtown Eastside yesterday after a shooting sent two people to the hospital and led to the arrest of eight people.

The incident took place around 4:30 at East Hastings and Columbia Street.

Witnesses called 911, reporting shots fired in the area, and Vancouver Police officers flooded the area, locating a victim with gunshot wounds. At the same time, several people were seen fleeing the area on foot.

The victim VPD officers located was taken to the hospital by paramedics. Later, a second person who was also shot arrived at the emergency room.

Police say that both men are believed to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“Responding officers were faced with a chaotic scene. Someone had obviously been shot, but it was unclear who was involved,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin.

“Officers worked quickly to secure the crime scene and ensure that the public was safe.”

The eight people who were arrested have since been released, pending further investigation.

The incident caused significant traffic issues in the area.

#VPDTraffic: Police are in the initial stages of an investigation at East Hastings Street and Columbia. Traffic delays are expected. Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until further notice. pic.twitter.com/NfYU5YWw0i — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) June 2, 2023

Officers believe that the Downtown Eastside shooting was a targeted incident and hope anyone with information comes forward to police, calling VPD’s Major Crime Section at 604-717-2541.