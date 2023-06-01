A church in Delta dealing with vandalized pride flags for the sixth time in two and a half years got a feel-good surprise from a stranger.

An unknown person threw black paint at the church, which included a specific concentration of paint on the windows directly in front of displayed Progress and Pride flags.

Ladner United Church shared details of the unfortunate incident on Facebook, but the story has a happy ending, thanks to the kindness of a stranger.

Delta Police received the report on May 31, and the incident is now being investigated as a hate crime.

News Release: Delta Police Investigate Damage to Progress and Pride Flags as Mischief and Hate Crime On May 31, an unknown person damaged Ladner United Church by throwing paint on two windows showing a Pride flag and a Progress flag. See release here: https://t.co/CW2Uy9ByGg pic.twitter.com/6hIGfVScNh — Delta Police Department (@deltapolice) June 1, 2023

“Pride flags wave as symbols of acceptance, equality, and freedom, standing strong against any attempts to diminish our spirit or divide our community,” said Chief Neil Dubord.

This story has a happy ending though, with the kindness of a stranger doing their part to help restore some faith in humanity with a feel-good surprise the day after the pride flags were vandalized.

A follow-up post on the Ladner United Church Facebook group shows that a stranger put a sign reading “LOVE WINS” on the lawn, to the delight of the church.

“A stark contrast to yesterday morning,” read the Facebook post.

“THANK YOU for this, whoever you are! Please reach out so we can thank you personally.”

The post adds, “It brought joy, smiles and gratitude for this wonderful community we live in. So many of you have stopped by to donate funds to the clean up and share kind words of support. We love you! Thank you!”

At least there are still some good people left in the world.