NewsCrime

Police block off area near East Hastings and Columbia streets for investigation

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Jun 2 2023, 12:39 am
Police block off area near East Hastings and Columbia streets for investigation
DTES Updates, News and Events/Facebook | Shutterstock

The Vancouver Police Department is warning drivers to avoid the East Hastings and Columbia streets area Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:30 pm, the VPD tweeted it is in the “initial stages of an investigation” in the area.

“Traffic delays are expected,” the tweet reads. “Drivers are asked to find alternate routes until further notice.”

More to come.

Nikitha MartinsNikitha Martins
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.