Drew Taggart of The Chainsmokers recently claimed that rapper T.I. punched him in the face at a Calgary Stampede after party.

Please Don’t Tell, a popular Calgary nightclub, appeared to be quite the celebrity hot spot at the 2022 Calgary Stampede. Artists like Big Sean, Mobeatz, A Boogie, Flo Rida, Ja Rule, Bryce Vine, and many more were all seen partying here.

It looks like things got a little heated for a little bit between the two celebrities and Taggart talked about it in a TikTok video posted this week.

“T.I. just literally punched me in the face,” said Taggart in a video while sitting in the backseat of a car.

“I gave him a kiss on the cheek. It was totally my fault,” he added.

It seems like everything cooled off, T.I. let it go, and Taggart had good spirits about the whole situation.

“He was like, ‘Don’t do that,’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ He pushed me off I was like, ‘My bad. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m sorry,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, okay. We’re good.'”

Taggart called it the “weirdest interaction ever.”

“T.I. is fully in the right here,” added Taggart. “I was feeling the vibes, raging hard, and I kissed T.I. on the cheek… and he punched me in the face for it. It’s totally fine.”

It seems like there’s no lingering bad blood between The Chainsmokers and T.I.

Big Sean also weighed in on the situation just a few days ago, saying, “I feel bad cause I was the one who told The Chainsmokers to come to the club with us and T.I. cause my DJ was playing there after our show… I f*cked that up lol.”

It was definitely a huge roster of famous artists that rolled through.

“TB to this legendary night with T.I., The Chainsmokers, Big Sean, Mobeatz, MLK, and more,” Please Don’t Tell stated in a recent Instagram post.