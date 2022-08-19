Koya Japan restaurant was recently closed after an executive officer of Alberta Health Services (AHS) inspected the establishment.

The inspector found over five violations at Koya Japan, located at 435 – 751 3rd Street SW in Calgary, that could be harmful or dangerous to public health.

“Cockroaches were observed in the food establishment,” reads the written order from the AHS. “Specifically on the floor in the back food handling area.”

Staff were setting and disposing of pest control glue traps daily, the order stated. “This interfered with the professional pest control operator’s ability to accurately monitor pest activity within the food establishment.”

This closure order from the AHS was dated on August 10, with a verbal order given on the same day.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector like “an accumulation of grease, soil, and/or food debris on equipment and surfaces throughout the food establishment.”

“This included but was not limited to the floor underneath the flat top grill, the floor under the cold table in the front, the compost disposal bin, the exterior of a bulk ingredient storage container, the table under the flat top grill, and the table under the pot burner in the back food handling area,” said the AHS order.

The report also said that the pest control reports were not available on site for review. "Some food containers were being stored directly on the floor in the back food handling area." Before the restaurant can reopen, the owner will have to undertake and diligently pursue the completion of several work-related changes, like retaining a professional pest control company to inspect, treat, and abate the cockroaches from the food establishment.

The current status of the order on the AHS website is listed as active, meaning it is “currently in effect and the requirements must be followed before it can reopen.”

Dished has reached out to ownership for comment.

Koya Japan

Address: 435 – 751 3rd Street SW, Calgary