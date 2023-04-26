Nickelback's Chad Kroeger crashed Lewis Capaldi's Vancouver concert (VIDEOS)

Vancouverites at the Lewis Capaldi show last night got treated to a surprise performance from Canadian rocker Chad Kroeger.

On Tuesday, April 26, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at UBC and brought a familiar face on stage.

At the concert, with a guitar in hand, Kroeger sang an acoustic rendition of Nickelback’s song “Rockstar” while Capaldi jammed along, sometimes chiming in.

Concert-goers were also treated to “How You Remind Me” — it wasn’t exactly a duet so much as it was Capaldi inviting Kroeger to sing some songs at his concert.

Nice hat tip to Canadian rock royalty!

