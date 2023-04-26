EventsNewsConcertsCuratedCelebrities

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger crashed Lewis Capaldi's Vancouver concert (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Apr 26 2023, 8:59 pm
Nickelback's Chad Kroeger crashed Lewis Capaldi's Vancouver concert (VIDEOS)
@brookegoestoconcerts/TikTok

Vancouverites at the Lewis Capaldi show last night got treated to a surprise performance from Canadian rocker Chad Kroeger.

On Tuesday, April 26, Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performed at the Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre at UBC and brought a familiar face on stage.

At the concert, with a guitar in hand, Kroeger sang an acoustic rendition of Nickelback’s song “Rockstar” while Capaldi jammed along, sometimes chiming in.

@brookegoestoconcerts

fun fact i met chad 5 minutes before he went on stage #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapalditour #nickelback #nickelbackfan #nickelbacksongs #rockstarnickelback #chadkroeger #vancouver #vancouverconcert @Lewis Capaldi @nickelback

♬ original sound – brooke

Concert-goers were also treated to “How You Remind Me” — it wasn’t exactly a duet so much as it was Capaldi inviting Kroeger to sing some songs at his concert.

@brookegoestoconcerts

Replying to @Lisa Kernan the second song they played together! #lewiscapaldi #lewiscapalditour #nickelback #chadkroeger #howyouremindme #nickelbackfan #vancouver #vancouverconcert @Lewis Capaldi @nickelback

♬ original sound – brooke

Nice hat tip to Canadian rock royalty!

What would you do if Chad Kroeger unexpectedly played at your next concert? Let us know in the comments.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ News
+ Concerts
+ Curated
+ Celebrities
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.