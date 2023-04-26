Popular athletic wear brand Alo is opening its first-ever Vancouver location

Do you live in yoga pants? Many Vancouverites do. And soon, you’ll be able to shop for them and more at the new Alo store in Vancouver.

Cadillac Fairview confirmed with Daily Hive that an Alo location will open in Pacific Centre. Signage for the coming store went up after the centre closed on Thursday, April 20.

Alo will occupy the former Apple on the upper level of the shopping centre, a space that’s just under 5,400 square feet.

According to Cadillac Fairview, the store is set to open in Fall 2023.

Daily Hive has reached out to Alo for more information and will update this story.

The company has a few stores in Toronto, including its Alo Yoga Bloor location, which was the first Canadian location for the brand.