Central Valley Greenway path in East Vancouver reopens after building collapse

An East Vancouver segment of the popular Central Valley Greenway reopened today following a prolonged closure as a safety precaution.

The segment of the walking and cycling pathway between Rupert Street and Boundary Road, near SkyTrain Rupert Station, following the Millennium Line’s path, has now fully reopened to all users, according to the City of Vancouver.

For nearly two and a half months, a lengthy detour was required, while contractors and government officials evaluated the structural integrity of a building that had partially collapsed on July 14. A man’s body was found in the rubble by firefighters more than 24 hours later.

The greenway extends a distance of 24 km between Science World near downtown Vancouver, traversing through Burnaby, and ending in New Westminster.

A segment of the greenway near the area of Great Northern Way and Thornton Street, near the Emily Carr University of Art and Design campus, is also currently impacted by construction activities for the Millennium Line Broadway Extension. The detour will end in 2025, when the subway opens, including the completion of Great Northern Way-Emily Carr Station.