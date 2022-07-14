Two people taken to hospital after roof apparently collapses in Vancouver

Two people have been taken to hospital after a building’s rooftop parking deck apparently collapsed into an office Thursday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says the incident happened near Rupert Street and Lougheed Highway.

A video on Twitter shows the destruction of the building after the apparent collapse. Witness Shirley Mclean said the incident occurred near her office.

The parking lot/roof next to my office on Lougheed Hwy collapsed at Gizella Bakery. Reports from the ground say one or a couple people are unaccounted for. pic.twitter.com/shrleBps1n — Shirley Mclean (@shirlmclean) July 14, 2022

BCEHS received a call about the incident a little after 1 pm.

Four ambulances, two supervisors and a manager responded.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service for more information.

More to come…