Two people taken to hospital after roof apparently collapses in Vancouver

Nikitha Martins
Jul 14 2022, 11:42 pm
Two people have been taken to hospital after a building’s rooftop parking deck apparently collapsed into an office Thursday afternoon.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) says the incident happened near Rupert Street and Lougheed Highway.

A video on Twitter shows the destruction of the building after the apparent collapse. Witness Shirley Mclean said the incident occurred near her office.

BCEHS received a call about the incident a little after 1 pm.

Four ambulances, two supervisors and a manager responded.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire Rescue Service for more information.

More to come…

