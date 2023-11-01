6 movies and TV shows filming in Vancouver in November

It was announced at the end of September that the writer’s WGA strike had ended after several months; however, Hollywood is still at a standstill. One strike may be over, but the actor’s strike continues, with many actors and actresses joining the picket line.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has been underway in the US since July, halting filming and production on many projects. Throughout this time, a few Canadian productions have not been impacted. Select movies and TV shows have received a SAG waiver, permitting them to continue filming in Canada.

Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Vancouver this November.

Locked

Locked sets up shop in the city from November until December. With an agreement to film with SAG actors, Locked is a new action thriller movie that will star longtime award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins alongside Glen Powell.

The movie is a remake of the Argentinian film 4X4, with David Yarovesky directing. The storyline will follow a burglar and thief (Powell) who finds himself in quite a dangerous situation. After breaking into a luxury SUV only to enter a complex, he suddenly realizes it’s a decoy leading him into a deadly trap put in place by a mysterious man (Hopkins).

Top Gun: Maverick star Glen Powell will be in Vancouver this Fall to co-star with Anthony Hopkins in Locked. Filming dates confirmed.https://t.co/4zS53PcS6h — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) October 13, 2023

The Monkey

The Monkey will begin filming in Vancouver this fall, with production continuing into December. The new horror movie is based on the Stephen King short story of the same name and will bring White Lotus star Theo James to town.

Currently, The Monkey is going by its working title of A Shadowless Horse.

White Lotus star Theo James is in Vancouver this Fall to star in The Monkey, written & directed by Osgood Perkins. *Dates confirmed.https://t.co/3dhmmtLaiB — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) October 13, 2023

Heretic

Heretic began filming in Vancouver at the beginning of October, and production will continue into mid-November. The feature film stars Hugh Grant in the lead role along with Yellowjacket’s Sophia Thatcher and Chloe East, known for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans.

Scott Beck and Bryan Woods will write and direct for the new horror movie, which is said to be about two Mormon missionaries who visit a man’s home in an attempt to convert him. Things go wrong when the man ends up being quite dangerous and sinister.

Hugh Grant is the heretic. Sophie Thatcher & Chloe Best the missionaries. In the thriller Heretic filming in B.C.https://t.co/J9WxKjmGnS — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) October 3, 2023

Sight Unseen — Season 1

CTV’s Sight Unseen is filming in Vancouver right now, with production ending sometime in November. The new series will be about a former homicide detective named Tess (played by Dolly Lewis) who suddenly becomes blind due to an eye disease. After losing her vision, she is haunted by her past unsolved cases. Recently, filming was spotted in Kitsilano.

CTV & The CW’s new Sight Unseen series with Dolly Lewis’s blind detective & Agam Darshi’s visual assistance guide, has been filming in Vancouver since late July.https://t.co/pZbkv1Ez4S — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) October 12, 2023

When Calls the Heart — Season 11

Another longtime Canadian production, Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, is filming in Vancouver and Langley right now, returning for its 11th season. The series follows Elizabeth, played by Erin Krakow, who is a teacher who moves to a small coal-mining town and must learn to adjust to an entirely different lifestyle. Filming for the new season will be underway until sometime in November.

Season 11 of When Calls the Heart is in production in Vancouver’s “Hope Valley” aka Langley.https://t.co/ROUpPfPxAh — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) July 24, 2023

Allegiance — Season 1

Filming for the brand new CBC series Allegiance began filming back in September in the Vancouver area and Surrey. Production is expected to continue filming in town until mid-December. Casting has not been announced for the series, which will follow a Sikh rookie cop. Recently, filming was spotted at the end of September in downtown Vancouver and the Kitsilano area.

New CBC series Allegiance about a Sikh rookie cop filming in Kitsilano/downtown Vancouver.

Thanks @juliasscience https://t.co/pJZCr8iZAb — YVRShoots Tweets (@yvrshootstweets) September 25, 2023

The Irrational — Season 1 *On Hiatus*

NBC’s The Irrational began filming in Vancouver for its first season earlier this year. Filming was scheduled to continue into November, but currently, due to the current SAG-AFTRA strike, filming is on hiatus until further notice. Stay tuned for further updates as filming resumes in the city!

Production for the series started back in March and stars The Flash’s Jesse L. Martin in the lead role. Starring alongside Martin is Maahra Hill, along with Molly Kunz and Ella Cannon. The thriller series will follow Martin as a professor who is an expert in human behaviour and utilizes this to solve high-risk criminal cases.