You could spot these celebrities in Vancouver this August

There’s nothing like spotting a celebrity in your hometown!

Things are heating up in the city this August, and we mean literally. But don’t let the heat keep you inside blasting that AC, instead hit the streets of Vancouver in search of your next celebrity sighting!

Here are a few celebrities to be on the lookout for in Vancouver this August.

Jared Leto

Keep your eyes peeled for Jared Leto this August! Leto will be in town for his role in the new movie Tron: Ares, also going by its working title of “Velco”. Leto is an actor and musician from the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars. He has been acting for decades and has a long list of roles like Fight Club, American Psycho, Panic Room, Lord of War, Dallas Buyers Club, and Suicide Squad, among many others.

Evan Peters

Joining Jared Leto on set is Evan Peters, who will also be in Vancouver for his role in Tron: Ares. Peters has had a variety of acting roles over the years, from his longtime role on American Horror Story which ran from 2011 to 2021, to Peter Maximoff in the X-Men film series, to HBO’s Mare of Easttown. In fact, he even appeared in a few episodes of One Tree Hill back in the day!

Most recently, you may have seen him in the Netflix miniseries Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story which won him a Golden Globe Award.

Cameron Monaghan

Cameron Monaghan will also be in Vancouver this month for Tron: Ares. Monaghan has been acting since he was seven years old. He is mostly commonly recongized for playing Ian Gallagher on the popular drama series Shameless. Other roles include Cal in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, along with playing twins Jerome and Jeremiah on the DC Comics series Gotham, among others.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series, The Irrational, in which he plays the lead role. Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. He is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.