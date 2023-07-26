Pink spotted riding scooter around Kensington Market in Toronto

American singer-songwriter and top-charting performer Pink was recently spotted taking a break from her sold-out tour to ride a scooter around Kensington Market in Toronto with her son.

Pink performed smash hits like “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “So What” to a roaring crowd of fans at the Rogers Centre on Monday night as part of her Pink Summer Carnival concert tour.

Toronto landed the lucky title of being the first North American date of the tour, which is in support of the singer’s ninth studio album, Trustfall.

On Tuesday, the “Raise Your Glass” singer posted a series of images of her time in one of Toronto’s most vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods, Kensington Market.

Aside from all the indie shops, vintage boutiques, and art spaces to discover, Pink seemed to admire the neighbourhood’s intricate graffiti, having posted several images outside the Pearl Harbor Gift Shop‘s colourful wall.

Pink rightfully captioned the series of photos a “Toronto love story,” and also was spotted admiring sparkly dresses from local vendors, grabbing some churros for an afternoon snack with her son, and visiting Dolce Gelato.

You might also like: Shawn Mendes spotted at a Toronto jazz festival (PHOTOS)

Simu Liu "blown away" by Taylor Swift and Swifties during Eras tour

We saw Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and here's an honest review (PHOTOS)

The singer was also photographed riding a scooter on Kensington Avenue just outside of Kensington Market Mall, holding Cocktail Emporium shopping bags, and standing outside Cheese Magic on Baldwin Street.

Pink kept a low profile during her visit, with an all-black fit that contrasts many of her extravagant and sparkling stage costumes.

The singer is headed to Cincinnati for the next stop of her North American tour, which wraps up in Phoenix, Arizona, on October 9.