16 celebrities to spot in Vancouver this April

If you love stargazing just as much as we do, then you know that finding out who’s in town for filming is half the battle!

It may seem like pure luck running into one of your favourite actors but with our help, it’s easier than you think. At any given moment, one of your favourite celebs could be wandering the streets of Vancouver just waiting to be found.

With quite a few productions currently filming, make sure to be on the lookout for these celebrity faces around town. From Halle Berry to Kate McKinnon and more — here are 16 celebrities to try and spot in Vancouver this April.

Joel McHale

Actor and comedian Joel McHale may be spotted around the city this month. McHale is currently in town filming for the new horror movie It’s a Wonderful Knife.

Most remember him from the NBC sitcom Community, and he has also appeared in movies like Ted, Spiderman 2, and Open Season 2. Most recently, you may have seen him in Fox’s new series Animal Control, which was also filmed in Vancouver.

Daveed Diggs

Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs may be spotted in town this month. Diggs is currently filming for his role in the sci-fi drama In the Blink of an Eye.

You may remember him best from the musical Hamilton, which won him a Tony award for his role, or maybe you remember his voice from the Disney Pixar movie Soul. Along with theatre and music, Diggs has also been in movies like Wonder and Blindspotting, and most recently the thriller series Snowpiercer.

Kate McKinnon

Joining Daveed Diggs on the set of In the Blink of an Eye is Kate McKinnon. McKinnon is a comedian and actress known for her run on Saturday Night Live from 2012 to 2022. She has also been in movies like Ghostbusters, Rough Night, and who could forget her in the festive flick Office Christmas Party.

Jesse L. Martin

Jesse L. Martin is in the city filming for his latest role in NBC’s new series The Irrational in which he has the lead role.

Martin is known for his role as Captain Joe West on the popular series The Flash, which is also filmed in Vancouver. Martin is also commonly recognized for his role as Detective Edward Green in Law & Order.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry may be spotted in the Vancouver area right now! Berry is in town filming for the thriller movie Mother Land, also going by its working title of Never Let Go, which is on location until May.

Berry is known for a wide variety of roles like Catwoman, X-Men, Swordfish, The Call, and Perfect Stranger, to name a few. Her more recent roles include John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Bruised, and Moonfall.

Max Thieriot

Another celebrity to be on the lookout for is Max Thieriot. Thieriot arrived in Vancouver back in July to film for a brand-new CBS series called Fire Country, in which he has the lead role as a young convict named Bode Donovan.

Thieriot has starred in quite a few movies and television shows over the years, from a longtime role on Bates Motel to SEAL Team to movies like Jumper, The House at the End of the Street with Jennifer Lawrence, and one of his earliest roles in The Pacifier alongside Vin Diesel.

KJ Apa

KJ Apa is in the Vancouver area filming for the seventh and final season of Riverdale. With all seasons filmed in the Metro Vancouver area, Apa is no stranger to the city and has spent lots of time here over the years. He is typically spotted out and about in the city, so be on the lookout!

Apa is an up-and-coming actor and musician from New Zealand who landed the lead role of Archie in Riverdale back in 2017. He has also starred in feature films like A Dog’s Purpose, The Last Summer, and Songbird.

Lili Reinhart

Lili Reinhart joins KJ Apa on location in Vancouver this month for Riverdale’s seventh season. Reinhart plays the lead role of Betty in the series and has also starred in films like Chemical Hearts, Galveston, and Hustlers alongside Jennifer Lopez, and she even made a cameo in the 2019 Charlie’s Angels movie.

Camila Mendes

Of course, there is no Betty without Veronica!

Camila Mendes will also be in Vancouver filming for Riverdale. Rumour has it that Mendes got her first acting job in an IKEA commercial before going on to star in Riverdale as main character Veronica. Since then she has gone on to star in movies like The Perfect Date, Coyote Lake, and Dangerous Lies.

Cole Sprouse

Rounding out this foursome is Cole Sprouse, known as Jughead Jones in the Riverdale series. Sprouse will also be in Vancouver filming for the show’s final season.

Sprouse has been acting since he was a young boy and rose to fame at an early age starring alongside his twin brother, Dylan, in Disney Channel’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody. He also starred in Big Daddy alongside Adam Sandler and was even in a few Friends episodes back in the day – remember Ross’s adorable son Ben?!

Freddie Highmore

Best known for his creepy portrayal of Norman Bates in the TV series Bates Motel, Freddie Highmore is in Metro Vancouver filming for another season of The Good Doctor. Highmore has been acting since he was a child and has starred in films like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Finding Neverland, and The Spiderwick Chronicles.

Jacob Batalon

Another celebrity to spot in Vancouver this month is Jacob Batalon. Batalon is currently in town for his role as Reginald in the comedy series Reginald the Vampire, which is filming for season two.

Batalon is commonly recognized as his character Ned Leeds from the Spider-Man movies — Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. You may also remember seeing him in the Netflix Christmas movie Let it Snow.

Marcia Gay Harden

Marcia Gay Harden is in Vancouver filming for the first season of CBS’s So Help Me Todd, which started production this past summer.

Harden is an award-winning actress who got her start on television shows back in the ’80s, before moving on to movies. Some of her films include The First Wives Club, Flubber, Mystic River, Mona Lisa Smile, Whip It, and the Fifty Shades trilogy.

Skylar Astin

Skylar Astin is also in the city this month and stars in So Help Me Todd as Harden’s son in the new series.

Astin is probably best remembered as Jesse from the Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2 movies in which he played Anna Kendrick’s love interest. His other notable roles include the series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, 21 and Over, and Ghosts of War.

Billy Burke

Joining Max Thieriot on the set of Fire Country is Billy Burke. Burke is typically recognized as Charlie Swan from Twilight, aka Bella’s dad, or maybe you remember him in the movie Red Riding Hood, or in the CBS series Zoo.

Most recently he played Alex’s dad in the Netflix mini-series Maid, which was filmed in Victoria, BC.

Kevin Alejandro

Also joining these two actors in Fire Country is Kevin Alejandro. Alejandro has been acting for a while and has been in hit shows like Lucifer, Southland, Arrow, True Blood, and Parenthood.