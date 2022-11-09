CBC's Vassy Kapelos moves to CTV to host flagship politics show "Power Play"

CBC news anchor Vassy Kapelos is heading to CTV.

Kapelos is set to host the news network’s flagship politics show Power Play starting next month.

The former CBC anchor has been named chief political correspondent, and will also helm the weekly show Question Period, according to CTV.

Award-winning journalist Vassy Kapelos has been named CTV News Chief Political Correspondent and will host Power Play and Question Period. https://t.co/QZ6Vn5edoR pic.twitter.com/sLzPWW2fAY — CTV News (@CTVNews) November 8, 2022

She’s taking over for Evan Solomon, who hosted Power Play for three years.

Solomon announced his departure last month on Twitter. He joins online political news outlet Gzero Media in New York as its new publisher.

“So thankful to the team at [CTV News] and audiences at Power Play and Question Period and at the Evan Solomon Show,” he wrote. “I’ll remain a special correspondent at CTV.”

Thrilled to join @gzeromedia & @EurasiaGroup in NYC as the new publisher/member of management committee. So thankful to the team at @CTVNews & audiences at @CTV_PowerPlay @ctvqp & @EvanSolomonShow. I’ll remain special correspondent at CTV. Long road. Small world. Lots to come🙏 https://t.co/m7euARAFPT — Evan Solomon (@EvanLSolomon) October 3, 2022

Kapelos has yet to post on social media about her new position.

The 41-year-old journalist makes the move from CBC News Network’s daily series Power & Politics, which she joined in March 2018.

She will also get her own radio show called The Vassy Kapelos Show airing weekday afternoons on iHeartRadio.

Fellow CTV anchor Omar Sachedina has already congratulated Kapelos on Twitter.

“Excited to welcome [Vassy Kapelos] as CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of Power Play and Question Period, starting in December. Congratulations, Vassy!” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Excited to welcome @VassyKapelos as CTV’s Chief Political Correspondent and host of Power Play and Question Period, starting in December. Congratulations, Vassy! — Omar Sachedina (@omarsachedina) November 8, 2022

Sachedina, who replaced Lisa LaFlamme as chief anchor at CTV National News after she was ousted, has been under fire recently as loyal fans continue to boycott the network.

Kapelos has been a long-time political journalist, serving as the Ottawa bureau chief for Global News and host of The West Block before her stint at CBC.

Before that, she covered provincial politics in Saskatchewan and Alberta.