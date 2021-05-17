Claw enforcement: Cat captured chasing away coyote (VIDEO)
A comical encounter between a cat and a coyote was captured on video last Friday.
Port Moody Police recently shared footage of a black cat chasing a coyote out of the parking lot. The incident was captured on Friday morning at 4 am near the Port Moody Police station.
“The things our patrol officers see at 4 am,” police wrote on Twitter. “cat 1, coyote 0.”
The things our patrol officers see at 4am… cat 1, coyote 0.#portmoody #neveradullmoment @PMPDcat pic.twitter.com/shuOkwhAqu
— Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) May 14, 2021
Naturally, many people found the exchange hiss-terical. A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) asked if they could borrow the cat to help manage the coyote encounters in Stanley Park.
Can we borrow the cat for a few days? #StanleyParkCoyote
— Cst. Lee Marten (@Canuckula) May 15, 2021
Police added that they followed the coyote to ensure it wasn’t travelling in a pack. The same cat would later be found hanging around the police station over the weekend.
It’s definitely not your average scaredy-cat.