Claw enforcement: Cat captured chasing away coyote (VIDEO)

A comical encounter between a cat and a coyote was captured on video last Friday.

Port Moody Police recently shared footage of a black cat chasing a coyote out of the parking lot. The incident was captured on Friday morning at 4 am near the Port Moody Police station.

“The things our patrol officers see at 4 am,” police wrote on Twitter. “cat 1, coyote 0.”



Naturally, many people found the exchange hiss-terical. A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) asked if they could borrow the cat to help manage the coyote encounters in Stanley Park.

Can we borrow the cat for a few days? #StanleyParkCoyote — Cst. Lee Marten (@Canuckula) May 15, 2021



Police added that they followed the coyote to ensure it wasn’t travelling in a pack. The same cat would later be found hanging around the police station over the weekend.

It’s definitely not your average scaredy-cat.