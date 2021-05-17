NewsPets & Animals

Claw enforcement: Cat captured chasing away coyote (VIDEO)

DH Vancouver Staff
May 17 2021, 10:43 am
A comical encounter between a cat and a coyote was captured on video last Friday.

Port Moody Police recently shared footage of a black cat chasing a coyote out of the parking lot. The incident was captured on Friday morning at 4 am near the Port Moody Police station.

“The things our patrol officers see at 4 am,” police wrote on Twitter. “cat 1, coyote 0.”


Naturally, many people found the exchange hiss-terical. A member of the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) asked if they could borrow the cat to help manage the coyote encounters in Stanley Park.


Police added that they followed the coyote to ensure it wasn’t travelling in a pack. The same cat would later be found hanging around the police station over the weekend.

It’s definitely not your average scaredy-cat.

