The wrong side of the tracks: Bear spotted in downtown Vancouver (VIDEO)

Vincent Plana
Vincent Plana
|
May 6 2021, 10:25 am
Police officers in Vancouver corralling a bear in Gastown (Howard Chow/Twitter)

Talk about being on the wrong side of the tracks.

Residents in downtown Vancouver caught a rare and peculiar occurrence on Wednesday when a bear was spotted wandering a set of train tracks.

One Vancouver resident saw the bear wandering outside his studio in Gastown and captured the experience to share on social media.

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Deputy Chief Howard Chow says that officers helped BC Conservation Officers to corral and safely tranquillize the animal.

“Bear spotted in Vancouver today,” he tweeted. “Never a dull day.”


Daily Hive has reached out to the BC Conservation Officer Service for additional details.

