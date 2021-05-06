Talk about being on the wrong side of the tracks.

Residents in downtown Vancouver caught a rare and peculiar occurrence on Wednesday when a bear was spotted wandering a set of train tracks.

One Vancouver resident saw the bear wandering outside his studio in Gastown and captured the experience to share on social media.

I’ve a bear outside my studio, downtown Vancouver. Yes, a Bear. #GastownBear pic.twitter.com/P5RRqn7opL — Craig Minielly (@craigminielly) May 5, 2021

As #VPD work to chase down the #GastownBear outside my window this aft. pic.twitter.com/AJ90o6ZG72 — Craig Minielly (@craigminielly) May 5, 2021

Vancouver Police Department (VPD) Deputy Chief Howard Chow says that officers helped BC Conservation Officers to corral and safely tranquillize the animal.

“Bear spotted in Vancouver today,” he tweeted. “Never a dull day.”

Bear spotted in Vancouver today. #VancouversFinest helped corral the bear for conservation officers, who were able to safely tranquillize the animal. #NeverADullDay #springtime pic.twitter.com/1Bpe3nDA40 — Howard Chow (@DeputyChow) May 6, 2021



Daily Hive has reached out to the BC Conservation Officer Service for additional details.