A Look Inside: $7M fairytale castle in the woods (PHOTOS)

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a fairytale castle in the middle of a picturesque forest – and have $7,000,000 to spare – here’s your chance.

Castle Von Frandsen is a “nearly famous” and “truly iconic” waterfront estate nestled on eight sprawling acres within Idaho’s Frandsen Forest, near the community of Sagle.

The medieval masterpiece sits high above Lake Pend Oreille, a crystal clear, 69 kilometer-long body of water that’s the fifth deepest in the United States.

The one-of-a-kind castle was constructed by Castle Magic using granite quarried in British Columbia that was hand-chiseled to fit on site, and massive timber beams that were harvested from the surrounding forest.

Despite being 8,000 square feet, the single family home features only two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The tub-side crossbow is not included in the sale.

The property can be accessed by car or via a private, two-tiered dock. A water approach takes you through a stone tunnel and into an interior plunge pool.

In addition to the enchanting castle itself, there’s also a bell tower farther up the cliffside that offers sweeping views of the Cabinet and Bitterroot Mountains.

Whether you’re dreaming of slaying dragons or finding prince charming, live out your medieval musings with the full listing here.

