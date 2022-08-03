Architecture & DesignUrbanized

A Look Inside: $7M fairytale castle in the woods (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Aug 3 2022, 6:20 pm
A Look Inside: $7M fairytale castle in the woods (PHOTOS)
27 Rough Road/Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

If you’ve ever dreamt of living in a fairytale castle in the middle of a picturesque forest – and have $7,000,000 to spare – here’s your chance.

Castle Von Frandsen is a “nearly famous” and “truly iconic” waterfront estate nestled on eight sprawling acres within Idaho’s Frandsen Forest, near the community of Sagle.

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

The medieval masterpiece sits high above Lake Pend Oreille, a crystal clear, 69 kilometer-long body of water that’s the fifth deepest in the United States.

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

The one-of-a-kind castle was constructed by Castle Magic using granite quarried in British Columbia that was hand-chiseled to fit on site, and massive timber beams that were harvested from the surrounding forest.

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Despite being 8,000 square feet, the single family home features only two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The tub-side crossbow is not included in the sale.

The property can be accessed by car or via a private, two-tiered dock. A water approach takes you through a stone tunnel and into an interior plunge pool.

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

Coldwell Banker Schneidmiller Realty

In addition to the enchanting castle itself, there’s also a bell tower farther up the cliffside that offers sweeping views of the Cabinet and Bitterroot Mountains.

Whether you’re dreaming of slaying dragons or finding prince charming, live out your medieval musings with the full listing here.

If you’d rather live in a Canadian castle, check out this $7,900,000 “modern castle” in Calgary, this magnificent Mont-Tremblant chateau that’s on the market for $6,950,000, or this $19,000,000 stunning stone Senneville castle that was built in 1899.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Zoe DemarcoZoe Demarco
+ Architecture & Design
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.