A Look Inside: $14.9M Disney-themed house at Walt Disney World (PHOTOS)

Jun 30 2022, 8:33 pm
This Florida estate might be the most magical home on earth.

Not only is 10151 Enchanted Oak Drive located within the Golden Oak community at Walt Disney World Resort, but the $14,995,000 home is also Disney-themed.

As you enter the truly one-of-a-kind home, you’re met with a row of custom Disney-themed stained glass windows, including a crystal ball and animals reminiscent of The Lion King.

The foyer also features a sweeping grand staircase on which to make your Cinderella-inspired entrances and a custom Swarovski crystal chandelier. Elsewhere is an exact replica of the marble fireplace found in the apartment above the glass-slippered princess’s castle.

In the basement, you’ll find an extraordinarily detailed Millennium Falcon-themed home theatre.

The expansive kitchen includes top-of-the-line appliances, custom cabinetry, and a huge center island with granite countertops.

Overlook your kingdom from the primary suite’s sitting room, or cozy up by one of its two gas fireplaces. There are five more bedrooms in which to house your royal subjects.

There’s also a guesthouse on the property with an additional bedroom.

The resort pool and accompanying rock waterfall are the perfect places to live out your Little Mermaid dreams.

The expansive covered courtyard has a summer kitchen, as well as a sitting room overlooking a pond.

Beyond the Disney-inspired features, the 10,742-square-foot home has a massive games room, motor court with four separate garages, and a hot tub. With only one neighbour, it offers ultimate privacy.

Disney fanatics can check out the full listing here.

