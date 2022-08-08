Do you want to get paid while simply catching some Zs? Your dream opportunity has arrived.

Mattress brand Casper is hiring exceptional snoozers for their “Dream Team,” and you can earn money while getting some shut-eye.

At this time, though, the company doesn’t indicate exactly how much sleepers will get paid.

The e-commerce mattress company is even providing applicants with tips and tricks to nail that interview, which includes, well, sleeping through the interview.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casper (@casper)

“Nothing is more personable than being yourself, so always dress down. A T-shirt, boxers, definitely don’t shower!” they advise. This may be music to some people’s ears.

“Don’t hold back your farts!” they encourage. “Let ’em rip, and who cares if they stink?”

Those hired will be required to literally sleep on the job, whether it’s at home, at their stores, or even in unexpected settings around the world.

According to the listing, the dream candidate should demonstrate “exceptional sleeping ability,” and a desire to sleep as much as possible.

Newly hired Casper Sleepers are also expected to have a willingness to capture snoozy moments on camera, and have a passion for sharing and talking about all sleep-related content for company social media channels.

The dress code is, you guessed it, PJs! Those hired will also be given free Casper products, and compensation, for all hours slept.

If this happens to be your calling, and you are 18 years of age or older, you can apply online today.