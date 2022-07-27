13 companies hiring more than 100 positions in Toronto this August

Toronto is Canada’s largest job market, and one of the perks of living here is that there’s always a new opportunity just around the corner.

While the economy is facing challenges right now, there are still plenty of opportunities in your chosen field.

Every month, Daily Hive rounds up companies hiring in Toronto, so check out who’s looking for new team members (whether in the city or remotely) this month.

Who : Float is one of Canada’s fastest growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want.

: Float is one of Canada’s fastest growing fintech companies. Float offers Visa-issued cards that integrate directly with a company bank account, meaning no personal guarantees by CEOs or out-of-pocket spending by employees needed. The platform also offers intuitive software that streamlines backend paperwork and full control over how spend is distributed between employees and teams, helping companies manage and grow how they want. Jobs : Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions.

: Float is hiring for Product Manager, Accounting (Remote), Product Designer, Growth (Remote), Senior Backend Engineer (Remote), and additional positions. Perks : Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team.

: Members of the Float team enjoy competitive compensation and benefits, education & learning stipend for personal growth and development, flexible vacation time, work from home stipend to help you succeed in a remote environment, and being a part of a young, vibrant, and entrepreneurial team. More: To learn more about Float’s open positions, visit their careers page.

Who : Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs.

: Humi is Canada’s leading HR, Payroll, and Benefits solution for rapidly scaling small and medium-sized businesses across Canada. Humi is focused on building the tools to help Canadian organizations foster their greatest asset: their employees. Before Humi, there was no truly unified solution that tied together the intricacies of HR for SMBs. Jobs : Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions.

: Product Manager – Benefits & Integration, Full Stack Developer, PHP, Senior Mobile Software Engineer, Associate, Implementation Experience, Director of Sales, and additional positions. Perks : Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy.

: Humi’s newest perk features long(er) weekends, every weekend. All operations close at 1 pm on Fridays! It’s a remote-first company that offers equity ownership for all full-time employees, virtual onboarding and social events, and a competitive employee benefits package. Humi takes the mental health and wellness of Humigos seriously and offers extended employee and family assistance program (EFAP) services through its partnership with InkBlot Therapy. More: To learn more about Humi, visit their careers page.

Who : CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians. CapIntel is recognized as a five-star wealth-tech provider by Wealth Professional.

: CapIntel is one of Canada’s leading fintech companies, providing intuitively designed technology that is transforming the way financial advisors and wealth professionals work. With over 10,000 advisors across the country using the platform, CapIntel is focused on elevating the finance industry to help build wealth for all Canadians. CapIntel is recognized as a five-star wealth-tech provider by Wealth Professional. Jobs : CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include: Business Operations Manager, Customer Success Manager, Head of Customer Experience, UX Designer/Researcher, UI Designer

: CapIntel is currently hiring across its rapidly growing teams. Current job openings include: Business Operations Manager, Customer Success Manager, Head of Customer Experience, UX Designer/Researcher, UI Designer Perks : In a highly collaborative environment, the CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology (Mac or PC), a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more.

: In a highly collaborative environment, the CapIntel team enjoys a remote-friendly workplace with a home-office allowance, flexible working options, their choice of brand new technology (Mac or PC), a competitive benefits plan with a healthcare spending account, custom swag designed by a Toronto-based atelier, participation in CapIntel’s equity ownership program, and more. More: Learn more about CapIntel and their current openings by visiting their careers page. CapIntel is always looking for great talent so reach out to [email protected] .

Who : ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies.

: ReturnBear is Canada’s first end-to-end returns solution that makes retail returns easy for everyone, and better for the planet. Merchants using ReturnBear can offer self-serve exchanges and returns to their Canadian customers, along with convenient package-free drop-off options across the country. ReturnBear’s suite of software tools includes a self-serve return web app for consumers, simple admin and analytics dashboards for merchants, and a tablet application for ReturnBear Kiosk staff. ReturnBear is backed by Cadillac Fairview (CF) and Koru, an innovative venture foundry that builds new businesses to drive disruptive growth for Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan portfolio companies. Jobs : Account Executive, Senior Product Designer, Sr. Full Stack Developer / Senior Software Engineer, and additional positions.

: Account Executive, Senior Product Designer, Sr. Full Stack Developer / Senior Software Engineer, and additional positions. Perks : ReturnBear offers a work from home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. They’re committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft, and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs.

: ReturnBear offers a work from home stipend, hybrid working flexibility, comprehensive benefits, and a pet friendly office with coffee, snacks and all those good things. They’re committed to diversity and inclusion, supporting you in honing your craft, and working collaboratively and flexibly with opportunities to shape a hybrid working style suited to your needs. More: To learn more about ReturnBear’s open positions, visit their careers page.

Who : In an increasingly data-driven space, ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in retail domain solving problems in the space of Pricing, Assortment and Marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis, helping retail businesses better understand their customers leveraging the first party data.

: In an increasingly data-driven space, ShyftLabs builds customized data-driven solutions to help companies collect and act on the insights driven by the data. ShyftLabs work primarily in retail domain solving problems in the space of Pricing, Assortment and Marketing, providing real-time answers to questions such as which products to prioritize, price adjustment needs, and more through data analysis, helping retail businesses better understand their customers leveraging the first party data. Jobs : ShyftLabs is hiring for a Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Business Analytics Consultant, Senior Data Engineer, and Technical Recruiter.

Perks : Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances towards their work from home setup. They also offer a comprehensive insurance plan and hold a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect.

: ShyftLabs is hiring for a Data Scientist – Marketing Measurement & Optimization, Business Analytics Consultant, Senior Data Engineer, and Technical Recruiter. : Members of the ShyftLabs team enjoy a remote-first work environment, including a choice of laptop and allowances towards their work from home setup. They also offer a comprehensive insurance plan and hold a semi-annual team retreat for all employees to connect. More: To learn more about ShyftLabs’ open positions, visit their careers page.

Who : Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level.

: Endy is the Toronto-based mattress brand revolutionizing the way Canadians sleep. Since exploding onto the e-commerce scene in 2015, Endy has grown to become Canada’s leading online mattress brand, and one of the country’s fastest-growing D2C brands ever. Endy is looking for all-star team members to drive forward the company’s growth and help take the brand to the next level. Jobs : Endy is hiring for an Influencer Marketing Specialist, Financial Analyst, eCommerce Manager, Lifecycle Marketing Manager, Email & SMS, and Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design.

: Endy is hiring for an Influencer Marketing Specialist, Financial Analyst, eCommerce Manager, Lifecycle Marketing Manager, Email & SMS, and Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist. Check back often, as Endy often posts new roles in marketing, customer experience, operations, project management, finance, and design. Perks : Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right?

: Wellness days, flexible vacation policy, parental leave program, health and lifestyle benefits, monthly team events, and an assortment of our products, including the Endy Mattress. After all, good sleep leads to great work, right? More: To learn more about Endy and to check out their current openings, visit their careers page.

Who : Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options – all with complete legal support. Since 2017, Ownr has helped 75,000 entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses and is operated by RBC Ventures.

: Ownr is a digital platform that offers a simple and convenient way for Canadian entrepreneurs to automate sophisticated legal tasks like registering or incorporating a business. With Ownr, Canadians can register or incorporate in less than 15 minutes and create, store, and update legal documents – including tax filing, employee management, and stock options – all with complete legal support. Since 2017, Ownr has helped 75,000 entrepreneurs launch and grow their businesses and is operated by RBC Ventures. Jobs : Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Sr. Product Manager, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and Bilingual Marketing Manager (English/French).

: Senior Product Designer, Software Engineer, Sr. Product Manager, Customer Insights, Data & Analytics Product Manager, and Bilingual Marketing Manager (English/French). Perks : Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why they have generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program.

: Ownr understands that to be the best at work, you need to have a life outside of work. That’s why they have generous travel policies, top health and dental benefits, healthy snacks, and more. Ownr employees have access to a customizable benefits package and RBC’s comprehensive compensation program. More: To learn more about Ownr, visit their careers page.

Who : ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalog solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer.

: ThinkData Works has created a comprehensive data catalog solution – their platform enables clients to connect and manage data from any source, enrich it with data from external sources, and share with data consumers inside or outside of their business. ThinkData Works is focused on increasing the return on data investments and unlocking growth by enabling a clean and project-ready data layer. Jobs : Business Development Team Lead; Senior Manager, Demand Generation; Legal Counsel; Business Development Associate Co-op – Fall 2022.

: Business Development Team Lead; Senior Manager, Demand Generation; Legal Counsel; Business Development Associate Co-op – Fall 2022. Perks : Their range of benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays and extra-long weekends). Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy, and of course, have fun!

: Their range of benefits are designed to prioritize your mental and physical health, and offer flexibility to suit you and your family’s needs. One of their favourite perks is Summer Hours (half-day Fridays and extra-long weekends). Every year the team also heads north for a three-day retreat to connect with each other, develop strategy, and of course, have fun! More: To learn more about ThinkData Works and to check out current openings, visit their careers page.