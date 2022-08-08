Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the municipal election this fall

Want to earn a couple hundred bucks on the side? The City of Toronto has a job for you!

With the municipal election scheduled for October 24, 2022, the city is looking to hire 15,000 people. There are other opportunities to work advanced voting days, running October 7 to October 14.

According to the City of Toronto, pay is anywhere from $235 to $425 and requires just a few hours of training.

Toronto Elections is hiring! Apply to work for the upcoming #CityofTO election on Oct 24 and help deliver the biggest municipal election in Canada. For info on available positions and to apply, check out https://t.co/TOtCDHcBs9 #TOVotes22 pic.twitter.com/9stf9lR38S — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) July 12, 2022

Jobs up for grabs include Managing Deputy Returning Officer, Deputy Returning Officer, Access Officer, Customer Service Officer, and Voter Assist Terminal Officer. Each role has a list of special requirements like owning a cellphone and being able to lift up to 40 pounds.

Time commitments for each role require workers to be on-site October 24 from 8 am to approximately 9 pm. It does not state how many breaks workers get.

As indicated on the City’s website, individuals must be over the age of 18 and eligible to work in Canada, have a valid social insurance number, and have received a full series of COVID-19 vaccines.

You can create an account and apply for a position here.