SIXT rental cars expanding into Canada

Amid a car rental shortage and flight delays, it’s been difficult to get around this summer. But Canadians now have a premium new way to reach their destination.

SIXT, the German-based car rental company, has brought its high-end fleet to Canada.

The company’s first Canadian branch is located in Vancouver’s Library Square. Situated near hotels, shopping, and entertainment, the branch is now open seven days a week.

“Vancouver is one of the most popular destinations for visitors to Canada,” the company said in a release. “When it comes to exploring the beauty of British Columbia, getting there by car is part of the experience.”

SIXT has its sights set on Toronto for a second location, although an opening date has not yet been announced.

Expanding into Canada is a “huge step” for the company, said Thomas C. Kennedy, President and Chief Financial Officer at SIXT North America.

“Vancouver is a gateway to the world-famous Whistler ski resort and an important leisure and commercial port city bringing both corporate and leisure travellers year-round,” he said.

“Toronto is a financial and commercial hub with strong seasonal traffic enjoying the endless Canadian summers and outdoor activities.”

With a higher percentage of premium and lower mileage vehicles, including various BMW models and the Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 SUV, SIXT provides a unique rental experience.

The Canadian branches will offer “digital counter-by-pass,” which allows customers to pre-select the vehicle they want within two hours of pick-up, and skip the counter on arrival.

SIXT’s Canadian foray follows several new locations in the US, including Portland International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. With 100 locations in 23 states, SIXT is the fourth-largest car rental company in the US.

Anyone looking for a rental car in Vancouver this summer can reserve their vehicles through the SIXT website or app.