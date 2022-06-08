Canadians can now earn cash back on real estate transactions

Canadians can now earn cash back for buying a house.

Rakuten Rewards Canada, an online shopping platform that offers cash back and rewards on purchases, has ventured into the real estate market.

The site’s newly-launched Make Your Move program allows Canadians to earn up to $25 cash back for each $10,000 spent on real estate transactions.

The program’s inaugural real estate partner is All-Purpose Realty, a licensed brokerage that offers a realtor referral service. Rakuten members will have access to the firm’s national MLS listings and services as they search for their next home.

Rakuten offers several other opportunities to each cash back while you’re creating your dream home, including by checking your credit score with Borrowell and purchasing appliances from Best Buy.

Hitting up The Home Depot for a renovation will also put money back in your pocket. Later this year, mortgage partners will be added to the initiative, too.

Jennifer LaForge, General Manager of Rakuten Rewards Canada, says the Make Your Move program will infuse Canadians with cash from the beginning to the end of a move.

“This is just the beginning for the Make Your Move program,” said Rick Ylagan, Director of Business Development at Rakuten Rewards Canada.

“In the coming months, we plan to expand the program to include mortgage brokers, insurance partners, moving services and more to help Canadians earn cash back on their entire home buying and home renovation journeys.”