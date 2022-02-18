The Welcome Matt can be heard weekdays on Sekeres and Price. Stream the live show at SekeresAndPrice.com Monday to Friday, or download the latest podcast.

You can see the dots connecting.

Jim Rutherford talking about having to clear cap space for future years.

The speculation over J.T. Miller, and teams prepping offers before the March 21st trade deadline.

Darren Dreger telling Sekeres and Price yesterday that Conor Garland’s camp is bracing for the possibility of a trade.

And today, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli putting Brock Boeser on his trade board, and reporting that the New Jersey Devils had gotten somewhere down the road on a Boeser trade over the last couple of years.

It’s becoming clear that in order to clear cap space, one of these forwards is likely to be dealt.

In Boeser’s case, even the previous regime knew that keeping him long-term was going to be expensive and difficult given the club’s needs at other positions.

Not surprised that he may be available again, and does that explain Jeff Marek’s report about the Canucks’ interest in Pavel Zacha?

Could we see a deal principled on Zacha and Boeser?

The thing about Boeser is that he saves Rutherford and the Canucks an additional $2+ million plus compared to Miller ($2.25M) or Garland ($2.505M).

Boeser’s qualifying offer is $7.5 million. He’s got arbitration rights. A long-term extension is going to commit — not clear — future cap space.

And then there’s the possibility of a drawn out process that costs camp time or preseason games like we saw with Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

Add it all up and there’s a case for moving Boeser, there was then, there is now.