Canucks' Jack Rathbone released from hospital after scary incident

Jack Rathbone is out of hospital and healthy enough to travel to Colorado with the Abbotsford Canucks today.

That’s great news after a scary incident last night, which saw the 22-year-old defenceman leave the game on a stretcher.

The team provided an update today, saying that Rathbone was “alert and responsive” before being taken to hospital. He was discharged last night.

Rathbone was rammed into the end boards from behind by Colton Sceviour, an Edmonton Oilers forward who was sent down to their AHL team, the Bakersfield Condors, earlier this month. Sceviour was given a five-minute major for boarding and a game misconduct for the hit.

Rathbone was lying on the ice for over 12 minutes, according to Canucks prospect expert Cody Severtson, who was reporting on the game.

Oh FFS… Jack Rathbone just got absolutely crushed into the endboards and is still down on the ice#AbbyCanucks #Canucks pic.twitter.com/SKGivjlbiZ — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) February 17, 2022

Update: Jack Rathbone was carried out by stretcher pic.twitter.com/IeIM7QHLUM — Jonathan (@Jonatha08077969) February 17, 2022

Rathbone is a player who we could see back with the Vancouver Canucks at some point this season, given he has 21 points in 19 AHL games. The Massachusetts native has appeared in just nine NHL games with the Canucks this season, and none since November 11.