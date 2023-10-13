Construction begins this month on an eye-catching, yet also highly functional piece of new active transportation infrastructure in downtown Squamish.

As part of the “SEAandSKY” residential development, a new pedestrian bridge will span over the Mamquam Blind Channel to provide a direct link between the new neighbourhood being built next to the Sea to Sky Highway and Squamish’s growing city centre area.

This will effectively provide a new pedestrian link between the highway side of Squamish and downtown.

The crossing, designed by Vancouver-based Rafael Santa Ana Architecture Workshop, will be a double-drawbridge structure built out of corten steel, with an exterior cladding of vertical steel slats inspired by the rainforest.

“Accentuating these moments are bridge railing drops, followed by a gradually heightened entryway redolent of a gateway. Further improving pedestrian line of sight, steel mesh acts as a safety barrier while combining functionality, aesthetic appeal, and longevity,” reads the architect’s description, deeming this to be a future “defining community landmark.”

The chosen drawbridge design — managed through the controls of an on-bridge operator’s kiosk — preserves the ability for boats and small ships to traverse up the channel. A marina is located immediately adjacent to the crossing site.

Specific bridge design features include viewpoints, seating, accessibility considerations, and artwork by local Indigenous artists Carla Spence and Calvin Dawson. Additionally, the bridge will have nighttime illumination.

The pedestrian bridge is a major public benefit offered by Bosa Properties and Kingswood Properties. Upon completion, the bridge will be owned and operated by the municipal government.

Rafael Santa Ana Architecture Workshop’s design was a finalist in the 2023 global architectural awards of New York City-based Architzer.

“This bridge is a big milestone for SEAandSKY residents and for Squamish at large — it’s been a central piece of our vision for the community since we first began our masterplan design,” said Lucas Berube, Director of Development of Bosa Properties, in a statement. “Beyond being a beautiful piece of architectural achievement, the bridge will be a connector of community — enabling residents to easily access downtown Squamish, and welcoming the broader community to experience what makes SEAandSKY so special.”

Construction on the 53-acre waterfront low-rise neighbourhood — located just off the Clarke Drive exit on the Sea to Sky Highway — first began in 2017. Since then, over 200 homes and a public park now owned by the District of Squamish have reached completion.

Currently, another 250 homes are under construction, and work on a 25,000 sq ft amenity centre for residents will begin in Spring 2024. As well, an additional 960 homes are proposed for the southern half of the development. The new neighbourhood will contain a mix of strata and secured rental homes.