Carey Price shares touching video message on Canadiens' Indigenous Celebration Night

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price hasn’t played this season, but he made a special appearance via video for the team’s Indigenous Celebration night.

During last night’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs where the team wore orange jerseys for warmup designed by Thomas Deer, a Mohawk artist from Kahnawà:ke, Price appeared on the video board pregame to deliver a message to the fans.

A welcome message from Carey Price for Indigenous Celebration Night. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/vby7NKQXvJ — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 26, 2022

“I just wanted to welcome everybody to our night of celebration,” Price shared in the video. “I’d just like to welcome all the chiefs, Elders, youth to the celebration of our culture. I think it’s great that we’re here tonight to celebrate not only our past but our future.”

Price is a member of Ulkatcho First Nation located in BC, where his mother Lynda was re-elected as chief in 2021.

He is of Nuxalk and Southern Carrier Aboriginal heritage, and grew up in Anahim Lake, BC.

“I’m proud to be here as an Indigenous man to help celebrate our heritage,” Carey Price added. “I just wanted to thank you for being here tonight.”

The Canadiens stated last week there is “no timeline” for Price’s return following offseason knee surgery and time spent in a treatment facility for substance abuse.

Throughout his career, Price has previously shown public support many times for various Indigenous communities, including meeting with residential school survivors during last year’s playoff series in Winnipeg, as well as an intricate sleeve tattoo honouring his relatives.