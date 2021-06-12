A rock and a hard place: beachgoer gets car stuck between boulders at Blackie Spit

A beachgoer got stuck between a rock and a hard place last week after trying to get his car out of a closed parking lot.

The parking lot at Blackie Spit closes nightly at 10 pm. According to Surrey RCMP, a man tried to get around that – literally – by driving through a pedestrian pathway.

The ill-fated attempt wound up with the car being wedged between two boulders.

The RCMP said the incident is one of many that has seen officers called to Crescent Beach in recent weeks. As a result, police have increased their patrols of the area.

Residents have raised concerns regarding fires on the beach and unsafe driving, the RCMP said. Several noise complaints have also been made due to late-night beach parties.

Campfires are banned on Crescent Beach under current city bylaws. Anyone caught lighting a fire could receive a $200 fine.

Police said targeted traffic enforcement conducted on June 3 resulted in 300 vehicle checks and 20 violation tickets being issued. Two people were arrested for weapons offences.

“Crescent Beach is a one of Surrey’s most popular attractions,” said Constable Sarbjit K. Sangha.

“We want to ensure that individuals enjoy their time at the beach, but also ask everyone to respect area residents through abiding by current bylaws, and traffic regulations.”

Surrey RCMP said their proactive patrols of the Crescent Beach area will continue throughout the summer.