BC health officials announce 180 new COVID-19 cases going into weekend

British Columbia health officials announced 180 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 146,176.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that, broken down by health region, 11 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 107 are in the Fraser Health region, 13 are in the Island Health region, 39 are in the Interior Health region, and 10 are in the Northern Health region.

There are 1,880 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 162 individuals are currently hospitalized, 45 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,730 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 75.1% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 73.1% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 3,893,581 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 497,932 of which are second doses.

A total of 142,526 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.