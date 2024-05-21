Two people escape as car plunges into ocean in West Vancouver

Two people driving in West Vancouver had a frightening end to the long weekend as their car dropped off the roadway and into the ocean in West Vancouver.

Sgt. Chris Bigland told Daily Hive the incident took place after noon on May 20 in the 3700 block of Marine Drive. The car became submerged, but luckily both occupants were able to free themselves with relatively minor injuries.

“We are grateful that no one was seriously hurt,” Bigland said. “And we thank those who stopped to assist with the rescue efforts and the police investigation.”

Photos from the scene show a blue car with a cargo box on its roof half underwater. One person remains in the car while another appears to be talking to them from the rocky shore. Another photo shows several people standing on the rocks next to the ocean.

The West Vancouver Fire Department is still working to retrieve the car from the water, and the circumstances of the collision that led to the incident are still being investigated.

Anyone with dashcam footage of what happened is asked to contact the West Vancouver Police Department.