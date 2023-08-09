Car-free street pilot project in Kitsilano comes to an end

The pilot project of a “car-free” street on the northernmost two city blocks of Yew Street in Kitsilano came to an official end this past Monday, after just over a month, according to the City of Vancouver.

Since late June, some changes were made to Yew Street between West 1st Avenue and Cornwall Avenue to create a walking and cycling corridor towards Kitsilano Beach Park, and provide a public space enhancement for the cluster of retail and restaurant businesses within this segment of the street. These businesses also supported the changes.

In early June, when City staff first indicated they were proceeding with a low-cost pilot project, they stated the trial would last for at least a month and that the changes would be mainly managed by signage, instead of installing moving barricades or having manned traffic control personnel.

Businesses on Yew Street were still be able to conduct vehicle loading activities in the mornings on weekends and before evening on weekdays.

But the configuration attracted some criticism on social media for its confusing signage, with suggestions that the street was still frequented by general vehicle traffic, and that it was more confusing and dangerous than before.

According to a City staff memo to Vancouver City Council on July 28, this is the first time the City has tested a 24/7, multi-block “open street,” which was “designed in such a way that daily moving of barricades of the use of staff to manage traffic wasn’t necessary.” The design is unique as it enables businesses to perform loading activities during the daytime.

“Pilot projects such as this one provide valuable opportunities to test new ways to use our streets to support businesses and thriving communities. The experience with the Yew Open Street provided a lot of useful learnings for future work,” reads the memo.

“Staff heard a lot of feedback through the pilot. There were concerns related to traffic access, circulation and parking, particularly from one of the businesses on the streets. Beyond those concerns, the feedback demonstrated that there is significant community and business interest in making the street be more plaza-like for gathering and activating the area, rather than primarily reallocating space for walking.”

Following the start of the pilot project and after receiving public input, the City made some modifications such as adding temporary bollards and traffic cones at laneways to discourse the use of Yew Street during the times only for pedestrians and cyclists — outside of business loading hours — and placing additional seating and a temporary drinking water fountain.

The memo adds that the reimagination of this street as a plaza needs more detailed design, operational, and stewardship considerations with the area’s businesses. This includes more programming, activations, and beautification.