Suspect car set on fire, still no arrests after North Van gang shooting

After a man was killed in the parking lot of a Superstore in North Vancouver last week, investigators say they have located the suspect car.

In an update on Tuesday morning, Detective Corporal Sukhi Dhesi with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says the car was found on fire in the 300 block of Tempe Crescent on Saturday, March 12 at around 7 pm.

“During that investigation, it was determined to be the suspect vehicle, the Mazda 3, with the stolen licence plates.”

Dhesi says two people parked the car on Tempe Crescent earlier that day and walked away. It was later discovered on fire.

The driver of the Mazda 3 is described as wearing a:

Black Hoody; Grey pants with either a patched or torn pattern; Black shoes; Wearing a medical mask and Carrying a grey backpack with a single strap.

The passenger exiting the Mazda 3 is described as wearing:

3/4 length black jacket with hood. This jacket has a white symbol on the left shoulder; Grey pants, and Black shoes.

Investigators are asking anyone in the surrounding area who may have seen them to call investigators.

Earlier in the day on Saturday, investigators provided an update on the deadly shooting, including the identity of the victim, Milad Rahimi.

The 34-year-old was known to police, who say his “murder has all the markings of a targeted incident.”

Man with gang links fatally shot outside a North Vancouver grocery store parking lot https://t.co/xdMy6MpQN9 #IHIT pic.twitter.com/5m7TfAw4Sq — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) March 14, 2022

On March 11, around 2:45 pm, North Vancouver RCMP had lots of people calling in shots fired at the parking lot of the Real Canadian Superstore, just off the Iron Workers’ Memorial Bridge at 333 Seymour Boulevard.

IHIT is pleading with anyone with information about his murder to contact the Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at [email protected].

With files from Sarah Anderson