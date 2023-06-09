The most luxurious rentals available in Vancouver right now (PHOTOS)

We tend to want what we can’t have, and in Vancouver, what we can’t have is housing at an affordable price, so let’s check out the most luxurious rentals in the city for a laugh.

If you thought you had it bad with the cost of your West End apartment, these luxurious Vancouver rentals could cost you up to a whopping $12,500 per month in this list of five homes curated by Zoocasa.

But we’ll save the most expensive for last. These rentals are currently available if you have the moolah and are looking for a new place.

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is available in North Vancouver for $6,000 monthly.

The detached home features a farmhouse-style interior, and the Sunstar Realty listing states it’s as “charming as it gets.”

Renovations to parts of the home, particularly the kitchen, make it feel relatively new and modern, despite the somewhat classic exterior.

The location is also close to Strathcona Lookout and a public beach. The home also features its own private backyard.

If you split it with three friends, you could score this spot for $2,000 per month each.

The following rental is another house with four bedrooms and three bathrooms featuring 3,580 sq ft of space, including room for three vehicles.

Listed by Heller Murch, a complete description of the home isn’t available, but the features suggest it includes a tennis court, air conditioning and is close to schools and colleges.

Pictures of the interior reveal a unique, exotic look, with plenty of space and tons of cool amenities, though we aren’t sure if the rad pool table is included.

This downtown Vancouver condo moves slightly further up the price scale and features three bedrooms and three bathrooms with 1,835 sq ft of space.

Listed by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, the Alberni Street condo features panoramic views of Vancouver, which includes views of the ocean and mountains.

The sub-penthouse has been recently renovated and also includes FIVE PATIOS.

Other touches include a wine cellar, automated blinds, radiant in-floor heating and ambient lighting, plus a chef’s kitchen with top-of-the-line Miele, Sub-Zero, and Wolfe appliances.

The listing suggests it “caters to culinary enthusiasts.”

Listed by Royal LePage, Sussex is another North Vancouver home with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a spacious 3,300 sq ft of space.

The home features gorgeous views of the North Shore, air conditioning, and floating staircases.

The listing states the home is nestled on the mountainside for “optimum privacy.”

Despite the lengthy listing description, it also states that “no words can describe this stunning home.”

The final luxurious rental and the most expensive also happens to be the least spacious, which brings us back to that adage of “location location location.”

Listed by Interlink Realty, the condo features brilliant views of Vancouver and the mountains, featuring two bedrooms, three bathrooms and 1,800 sq ft of space.

The newly renovated space has an open den and is in the ideal location.

The condo is also fully furnished with new and high-end imported furniture.