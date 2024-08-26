Car crashes into Richmond bubble tea shop while backing into parking stall

A car backing into a stall suddenly slammed into a bubble tea shop, narrowly avoiding pedestrians walking behind the vehicle.

Richmond RCMP said it responded to reports of a collision Saturday around 6:15 pm in a strip mall parking lot near Hazelbridge and Capstan Ways.

A surveillance video of the incident was shared online over the weekend. In it, viewers can see a white vehicle attempting to back into a parking stall directly in front of Bubble World in Union Square. Meanwhile, pedestrians can be seen walking along a sidewalk behind the car.

Full video posted to Reddit:

For nearly 50 seconds of the 1:30-minute video, the driver drives forward and reverses several times as they try to fit their vehicle in the stall.

However, around the 53-second mark, the vehicle can be seen accelerating backwards into the front of the bubble tea shop, just barely missing a pedestrian who can be seen startled and swiftly moved away from the crash scene.

“It was reported that a vehicle attempting to park struck an unoccupied parked vehicle and then accelerated into a business,” RCMP added in a statement.

Mounties confirmed that no one reported injuries, and officers spoke to everyone involved in the crash.