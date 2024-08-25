"No common sense": Driver parks car in Vancouver shopping cart bay

Once again, Metro Vancouver residents are shaming a driver for their terrible parking job.

Alex Kiritchenko, a member of the Metro Vancouver Learns to Park and Drive Facebook group, shared a photo of a car parked inside a Costco shopping cart bay clearly designated for customers to drop off and pick up carts.

“They probably left their car there because it didn’t fit into the elevator,” Kiritchenko sarcastically captioned the photo.

He added he took the photo in the Downtown Vancouver Costco parking lot just before 2 pm Saturday.

His photo even captures a red sign hanging above the cart bay area that reads, “Please return shopping carts here.”

According to Kiritchenko the second-level parking was half-empty at the time he took the photo.

Less than 24 hours of Kiritchenko sharing the photo, more than 500 people reacted to the post and dozens commented to express their annoyance.

“Good…freaking…grief,” Michael J. Popil wrote.

“There is no common sense in Vancouver now. It’s been on a steady decline since 2011,” Trent Guille added.

Meanwhile, Facebook user Eryk Touchett jokes, “What an expensive shopping cart.

Many folks even suggested that Kiritchenko or other passersby should have surrounded the parked vehicle with shopping carts.

“Everybody should just leave their carts right behind this car just to prevent it from leaving,” Min Kuan said.

“Block them in,” Eileen Michl wrote.

However, there were some folks who pointed out the driver might have made an honest mistake.

“No question this is dead wrong. But my question is why would you make the cart return wide enough for a car AND why is there a stall number?” Ken Anderson pointed out.