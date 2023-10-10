Vancouver street floods after car slams into hydrant downtown

A car crash at a busy Vancouver downtown intersection left the area flooded after a fire hydrant was damaged.

In a video submitted to Daily Hive, water can be seen gushing from the rear wheel of an SUV while an ambulance stands close by after the car struck the hydrant between Richards Street and Smithe Street on Monday.

AJ Shaban, who submitted the video, said the SUV hit another car crossing a red light. It subsequently lost control and landed on a fire hydrant.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called to the scene around midday and responded with three ambulances.

In a statement to Daily Hive, BCEHS stated that the paramedics on scene transported two patients to hospital in stable condition.

While there were no serious injuries, the whole street was flooded from the incident, according to Shaban, but has since reopened.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for more on the damage to the fire hydrant and will update this piece when that information becomes available.