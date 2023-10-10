News

Vancouver street floods after car slams into hydrant downtown

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Oct 10 2023, 8:17 pm
Vancouver street floods after car slams into hydrant downtown
Submitted/AJ Shaban

A car crash at a busy Vancouver downtown intersection left the area flooded after a fire hydrant was damaged.

In a video submitted to Daily Hive, water can be seen gushing from the rear wheel of an SUV while an ambulance stands close by after the car struck the hydrant between Richards Street and Smithe Street on Monday.

AJ Shaban, who submitted the video, said the SUV hit another car crossing a red light. It subsequently lost control and landed on a fire hydrant.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) was called to the scene around midday and responded with three ambulances.

In a statement to Daily Hive, BCEHS stated that the paramedics on scene transported two patients to hospital in stable condition.

While there were no serious injuries, the whole street was flooded from the incident, according to Shaban, but has since reopened.

Daily Hive has reached out to Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services for more on the damage to the fire hydrant and will update this piece when that information becomes available.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Beth RochesterBeth Rochester
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop