"It's quite a sight": Car crashes into Coquitlam bookstore

One staff member’s quick reflexes saved them from a nasty accident when they saw a car headed for the window of the bookstore they were sitting in.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon at Reflections Books on Austin Avenue in Coquitlam.

Fortunately no-one was injured, according to the bookstore owner, Melissa Webber.

“Two of my staff were in the store,” said Webber. “They kind of saw the car coming out of the corner of their eye, and thank goodness, they were able to get out of the way.”

“I just feel grateful that nobody was hurt, including the driver.”

It is not known what caused the driver to crash into the bookstore, but Webber was told that her employees and people from the deli next door heard revving before the accident happened.

“They said that they might have heard like some revving prior to her coming through,” said Webber.

“There was a bit of an acceleration sound, and then poof, there she was.”

The car is currently still wedged in the doorway of the store due to safety concerns about the structural integrity of the building if it is removed.

“The way that she kind of entered in, she was between the brick wall in front of the store and one of the structural support posts that’s holding up the canopy over the walkway area,” said Webber. “So, the city has some valid safety concerns about the stability of the overhang.”

Webber’s business is shut until the structural repairs can be done. She is hoping that the bookstore will be up and running again in a week.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Coquitlam RCMP for a comment.