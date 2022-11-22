Over $50k raised for Alberta paramedic who responded to daughter’s fatal car crash

A GoFundMe for the family of a paramedic in Alberta who responded to a crash last week that involved her daughter has now raised more than $50,000.

Jayme Erickson posted to Facebook on Friday detailing how she didn’t know she was trying to help her own daughter following a collision west of Airdrie on November 15.

Erickson stated that when she and a partner arrived at the collision they found two patients with injuries and the passenger of the vehicle was trapped and critically injured.

“I sat in the car and tended to the critically injured patient, doing whatever I could while fire extricated her,” Erickson wrote, adding that the patient was airlifted by a STARS air ambulance helicopter crew.

“My shift was over and I went home,” Erickson added.

While at home she got a knock on her door, with RCMP informing her that her daughter had been in an accident.



“The critically injured patient I had just attended to, was my own flesh and blood. My only child. My mini-me. My daughter, Montana. Her [injuries] were so horrific I did not even recognize her. I was taken to FMC to see my baby girl, and was informed her injuries were not compatible with life.”

“We are overwhelmed with grief and absolutely gutted,” she said. “The pain I am feeling is like no pain I have ever felt, it is indescribable.

“My worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true.”

A GoFundMe for the Erickson family was launched on Monday afternoon and has now amassed more than $50,000.

“As Sean and Jayme begin to rebuild a life without their beloved daughter we want to be there to help them through and ease any financial stress they could possibly imagine,” the GoFundMe stated.

“These will be hard times to wade and we want their future free of financial hardship- [whether it’s] taking time to heal, building their beloved farm, or helping Montana’s legacy live on.”

Some of the people that donated also left words of support, with Regan Dolan stating, “My deepest sympathy for your loss. May the love and support offered here, ease some of your family’s pain. You are in my prayers.”

Erickson’s story has reached beyond Canada, with American Brian Anderson writing, “I cannot imagine your loss. Your family will be in my prayers. Georgia, USA.”