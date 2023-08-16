Capilano University to take over Quest University campus in Squamish

Four months after the financially troubled Quest University shut down its operations in April 2023, there is a new use in sight for its former campus in Squamish.

The provincial government announced this morning it has provided Capilano University with $48 million towards the acquisition of Quest University’s former campus in Squamish.

Quest University’s campus at 3200 University Boulevard was built in 2007, spanning 18 acres and 132,000 sq ft of building floor area. It includes academic teaching and learning spaces, a library, an athletic centre and sports field, and a cultural and creative activity area.

Capilano University’s first classes at its new Squamish campus are scheduled to start in Fall 2024, with registration beginning in early 2024.

“Capilano University inspires imagination, prioritizes health and well-being, and positively contributes to people and the planet,” said Paul Dangerfield, the president of Capilano University, in a statement.

“As we expand our presence in Squamish, we look forward to delivering new opportunities for learners to pursue post-secondary studies and have a distinct university experience in their home community, and to offer unique academic opportunities that attract people to this region.”

In 2020, Quest University, a controversial private, non-profit, post-secondary institution, became insolvent and filed for creditor protection. Their financial problems existed long before the pandemic, but they were exacerbated by the health and economic crisis. Their campus has been listed for sale since 2020, with multiple commercial real estate firms charged with the task of selling the property over the years.

Graduation for Quest University’s class of 2023, its final class, occurred in April 2023.

Capilano University’s new Squamish campus joins the post-secondary institution’s main campus in the Lynnmour area of North Vancouver Township, and its satellite campuses on the Lonsdale waterfront in North Vancouver City, Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast, and Mount Currie near Pemberton.

In 2022, Capilano University acquired a two-acre central waterfront property in Squamish for the purpose of building a satellite campus. It acquired a parcel for $5 million from Matthews Southwest’s Oceanfront Squamish development. It is not immediately clear if Capilano University still has plans to build on this waterfront location.

More to come…