Capilano University's first on-campus student residence to open in 2024

After years of planning, the project to provide Capilano University’s main campus in North Vancouver District with its first on-campus student residence is officially moving forward.

The provincial government confirmed the project today, which will be a six-storey building constructed on the eastern half of the existing Parking Lot 2 of the campus — near the southwest corner of the intersection of Monashee Drive and Tantalus Road. North Vancouver District Council approved the university’s application to build the project in June 2021.

There will be 362 student beds with shared washroom facilities, with 152 single rooms, 154 double rooms, and one two-bedroom suite for the residence life facilitator. A kitchen will be provided on each floor, along with resident support offices, a multi-purpose room, an Indigenous-focused reflection space, laundry facilities, student study areas, lounge space, and secure bike storage.

The main building will be built with wood framing and mass timber.

An attached cafe and dining hall located at ground level will have a capacity of 250 seats, which is sized to allow for the future expansion of the student residence complex through additional buildings to the west of the parking lot. The dining hall building will have a green roof. HDR Architecture Associates is responsible for the project’s design.

Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 for completion by late 2024. The student residence will be prioritized for first- and second-year students.

The university saw 40% more applicants than spaces available for the Fall 2019 term for its existing off-site leased temporary student residence at a former international boarding school about a 15-minute bus ride from campus. The former boarding school, likely to be redeveloped in the future, saw its first use for university students in 2017, with a capacity of 250 beds.

A Fall 2021 student survey conducted by the university found that 60% of respondents have no choice but to commute to campus, with 19% of respondents having a commute of over one hour, and 22% having to commute 45 minutes to one hour.

“Offering on-campus student housing marks a major step forward for Capilano University,” said Paul Dangerfield, president of Capilano University, in a statement.

“Creating this opportunity for learners to live where they study will bring a pivotal revitalization to our main campus, reduce housing barriers and enhance the experience for student residents.”

The project will cost $58.2 million, with the provincial government covering $41.5 million and the university investing $16.7 million.

The provincial government is aiming to support the construction of 8,000 new student beds across BC over 10 years through 2028 as one of the ways to enable affordable housing and reduce demand in the general rental housing market.

“We know how stressful it is for some students who are unable to find housing and are balancing long commutes on top of their schoolwork,” said Anne Kang, BC minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training.

“To make life easier for students, we are building thousands of student housing spaces throughout the province. The first-of-its-kind new on-campus housing at Capilano University will help ease those pressures, ensuring more students can focus on their schoolwork knowing their housing is secure.”

Within Metro Vancouver, the University of British Columbia is perhaps most associated with student housing projects, but Simon Fraser University, BCIT, and Douglas College have also been engaging in projects of their own with the support of the provincial government.