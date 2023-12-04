An employee of Capilano Suspension Bridge suffered a critical injury after a driver ran a red light.

The employee was crossing the street on Capilano Road when the incident occurred.

Daily Hive has heard directly from Capilano Suspension Bridge and North Vancouver RCMP about the incident in two separate statements.

According to Constable Mansoor Sahak, media relations with North Vancouver RCMP, the driver involved received a ticket for failure to stop at a red light at the 3700 block of Capilano Road in North Vancouver.

Emergency Health Services transported the pedestrian to the hospital.

RCMP was unable to provide further details.

A spokesperson for Capilano Suspension Bridge told Daily Hive that they’ve heard that the driver involved is cooperating with North Vancouver RCMP’s investigation.

They also told Daily Hive that the Capilano employee who suffered the injury is in critical condition but is with their family in the hospital.

“The safety of our team members is our number one priority. Our thoughts and prayers are with our team member and their family, and we are giving them the space they need during this very difficult time.”

Capilano is also arranging for trauma counsellors to be available on-site for any team members whom this incident has personally impacted.

“Alternatively, or additionally, all team members have also been advised that they can confidentially access our Employee Assistance Program.”