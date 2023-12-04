Man narrowly escapes getting hit by cement truck in video from Port Mann Bridge

A man shocked onlookers recently when he ran out of the way of a cement truck on the Port Mann Bridge, which had to swerve to avoid him and a stalled pickup truck.

The incident was captured on the dashcams of a Tesla that was driving past in the HOV lane at the time, and the Tesla driver uploaded the frightening footage to YouTube.

The cement truck is seen approaching the stalled pickup truck through the fog in the right-hand lane of the bridge.

The cement truck swerves into the middle lane to avoid the stall, but the man is already sprinting out of the way — narrowly escaping being hit.

The cement truck hits the corner of the trailer behind the pickup truck but ultimately goes on its way.

The man is seen standing at the edge of the road as the video comes to a close.

Daily Hive has reached out to BC Highway Patrol for more information about what happened. The bridge connects Coquitlam to Surrey, and Surrey RCMP referred us to Highway Patrol. Coquitlam RCMP has not yet responded.

Commenters online were torn on whether the man did the right thing, with some saying he had to get out of the way before the cement truck hit the stalled pickup and trailer. Others, meanwhile, said he shouldn’t have stopped on the highway when visibility was so poor.

The video was posted to YouTube on Friday, December 1, and Daily Hive has reached out to the uploader for comment.