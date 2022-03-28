A stunning home in Abbotsford earned well above its assessed $569,600 value, selling over the asking price for $1,600,000, according to Zealty.

Although listed for $1,500,000, the 2021 assessed value of the property was $1,030,400. The picturesque Abbotsford home was sold on March 18 by RE/MAX Little Oak Realty.

The 52-year-old home at 33155 Edgewood Avenue features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a very bright white aesthetic for the interior.

Several features in the home have been recently updated, including replacing the windows with vinyl and a roof replacement within the last three years.

The listing states that the home “is a gem.”

Built in 1970, this Cape Cod-style home boasts 2,799 sq ft, spread out across three storeys, and it also features a full, finished basement suite.

The interior layout and design of the house are very photogenic, and the natural gas fireplace makes the main living area incredibly cozy.

The home features a primarily white foundation, with little touches of colour throughout the interior.

The splashes of colour extend into the kitchen and then some, as the handles on all the cabinet doors pop. The kitchen itself has a decent amount of space with newer appliances.

The large primary bedroom features its own natural gas fireplace and a ton of space.

Like many homes that sell over the asking price or the assessed value, the property’s land adds value and development potential. That’s the case for 33166 Edgewood Avenue, featuring a ton of backyard space. The listing suggests there is subdivision potential for this property.

The home also features a side yard and includes a raised garden.

It also features a cute little patio.

While affordability is relative, and many homes are listed for under $1 million across BC, finding an affordable home suitable for a larger family is becoming more difficult. Whereas heading to the Fraser Valley was once the way around, it’s no longer a sure bet.