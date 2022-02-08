Spacious Surrey home sells $686k above assessed value, for $2.1M (PHOTOS)

A stunning six-bedroom, six-bathroom Surrey home sold for an equally stunning $2,100,000. It was on the market for just six days and sold on January 31.

The Surrey home sold for $686,000 more than the most recently assessed value of the property, which, as of 2021, was $1,414,000, according to Real Estate Works (REW).

In 2019, the property was sold for $1,055,000, meaning it nearly doubled in price in under three years.

Just like another property that sold for well above the asking price, this home is located in the Surrey suburb of Cloverdale, at 18478 59th Avenue.

The large home features two storeys and a basement. The upstairs portion of the home features four bedrooms, while the main floor is the primary living space of the property. The lower level features a media or recreational room, a full bathroom, and room for storage.

The kitchen is stunning, featuring a gas range, a large island, and tons of counter space.

It also seems like it would be the perfect space for entertaining guests.

One of the showers is so big, it makes us feel like you could fit a tiny Vancouver apartment inside of it.

Amenities include in-suite laundry and a hot tub.

Location-wise, the home is about a 30-minute walk to Willowbrook Shopping Centre, with many other major retailers like Superstore and Costco nearby.

Housing sales have surged in Surrey and the Fraser Valley to kick off the year, and this sale is just another example of what it takes to enter the crazy real estate market.