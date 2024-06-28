Zadorov heading to free agency after talks end with Canucks

Nikita Zadorov is heading to free agency, according to Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin. It likely spells the end of his short but successful tenure in Vancouver.

Allvin broke the news during today’s media availability ahead of the NHL Draft, which begins tonight.

“As of today, it appears that we couldn’t go any farther with Nikita Zadorov,” said Allvin. “He will test the free agent market.

“For us, it’s not just about each individual, it’s about getting a team that is competitive and fitting the puzzle. So that’s the direction that Nikita has decided to go and we did our best, and we couldn’t go any further.”

The Canucks have re-signed Tyler Myers, Dakota Joshua, and Teddy Blueger this week. Zadorov will be free to sign elsewhere as an unrestricted free agent beginning on Monday.

“I can’t overpay one single player, and Nikita Zadorov was extremely good for us in the playoffs and a character guy,” Allvin added. “We did our best, and he decided that he wanted to go somewhere else.”

Zadorov played 54 regular season games for the Canucks last season after the team acquired him from the Calgary Flames for a pair of draft picks in November. He tallied 14 points (4-9-14) during that span while averaging 17:04 of ice time.

It was in the playoffs that Zadorov shined. The 6-foot-6 blueliner was physical and played big minutes (20:09, third among Canucks defencemen) in 13 playoff games.

He also produced offensively in the postseason, scoring eight points (4-4-8), which tied for fifth in scoring among all Canucks players.

With Zadorov gone, the Canucks are expected to turn their attention elsewhere. Jake Guentzel and Chris Tanev are reportedly high on their list.